UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A new Wawa has opened its doors in Lehigh County on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration.
Wawa is celebrating its new store on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township with a ton of giveaways. The company also gave special donations to the Upper Saucon Township Police and Fire departments.
Wawa says this is the first of many new stores coming to the Lehigh Valley.
Wawa also honored 12-year-old MaKenna Boss as a Community Day Brightener. She raised money for Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.
There was also a toast to Pennsylvania Special Olympics athletes.