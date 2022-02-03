UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A new Wawa has opened its doors in Lehigh County on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration. 

Wawa is celebrating its new store on Route 309 in Upper Saucon Township with a ton of giveaways. The company also gave special donations to the Upper Saucon Township Police and Fire departments.

Wawa says this is the first of many new stores coming to the Lehigh Valley.

Wawa also honored 12-year-old MaKenna Boss as a Community Day Brightener. She raised money for Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital.

There was also a toast to Pennsylvania Special Olympics athletes.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you