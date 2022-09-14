L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley's newest Wawa will open in Lower Nazareth on Friday.

The store will open at 8 a.m., and the first 100 customers inside the door will get a Wawa "Goose Vibes Only" T-shirt. The Canada Goose is a symbol of the chain.

A ribbon-cutting is planned for 9 a.m. The store's opening was originally set for Thursday, but Wawa later said the celebration is Friday.

The Wawa is on the east side of Nazareth Pike, just south of the township's border with Nazareth.

The store is also holding a Hoagies for Heroes competition, the with Colonial Regional Police Department and Hecktown Volunteer Fire Department trying to build the most hoagies in three minutes. Wawa will contribute $1,000 to each organization's charity of choice.

Jacquelyn Geitz is the general manager of the new store, which will employ about 50 people. Workers receive an hourly starting rate of $15 and health benefits, and in time become eligible for Wawa's employee stock ownership plan. That ESOP is the only way to buy a stake in Wawa. The company is privately held and its shares do not trade on public markets.

The Lower Nazareth Wawa will have gas pumps and serve hoagies, coffee, beverages, baked goods and more.

Wawa is based in the Wawa area of Chester Heights in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. It was founded in 1803 as an iron foundry, then opened a dairy almost a century later. The first Wawa Food Market opened in 1964.