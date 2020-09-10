BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Wawa plans to add a fourth location in Bethlehem, this one near Hellertown and the Interstate 78 interchange.
The convenience store and gas station would be on the west side of Route 412 on the site of the former Chris’s Restaurant and adjacent properties, north of the Hellertown border.
The city’s planning commission heard the proposal Thursday evening. The site is in a flood plain and other items, such as putting in gas pumps, will require zoning approval, Planning Director Darlene Heller said.
“The location is really good except for the city’s concerns about the flood plain,” commission Chairman Robert Melosky said.
Attorney John Holzinger, representing the developer, said that the site on Route 412 will be expensive to develop.
But Wawa, the biggest convenience-store chain in the Philadelphia area, has the resources to make the land useful, he said.
C.J. Bock of Bohler Engineering said that the site, across from Commerce Park Boulevard, will be raised, but “will not look artificially elevated.”
The commission advanced the plan to the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board with a positive recommendation with some suggested changes from the staff review.
The commission asked that the store be made attractive and include a sign welcoming visitors to Bethlehem.
Bethlehem has Wawa stores on Easton Avenue, Schoenersville Road and East Broad Street.
Westgate Mall
The commission also favored a plan for gas pumps at the Westgate Mall. That retail center, which commissioner member Matthew Malozi described as “a relic,” is another gateway to Bethlehem, from the north.
Weis Market, which will move from the middle of the mall to the northern spot formerly occupied by a Bon-Ton department store, plans to construct a gas station with canopy near its store, just off Schoenersville Road.
Onyx Equities, owner of the Westgate Mall, has plans for a fast-food restaurant at the northern end of the mall, but that project was not reviewed Thursday.
Engineer Ryan Whitmore of Landcore Engineering Consultants presented the plans for the gas station.
Melosky asked that the developer consider traffic safety along Schoenersville Road, where he said driving has a “Wild West” element.
He said that the city welcomes Onyx’s plans to reinvigorate the old mall. The New Jersey-based real estate investment firm bought Westgate in 2018.
“We are looking forward to this project as a shining gateway to our city, something that will improve that area,” Melosky said.
Apartments, townhouses
The planning commission also approved a proposal by Dominic Villani for an eight-unit, two-story apartment building at 2321 Linford St.
Melosky, Malozi, Joy Cohen and Louis Stellato voted in favor, with Thomas Barker abstaining because he has an interest in the project.
A plan for student housing on Selfridge and Jackson streets, near Lehigh University, also was favored.
Developer Eray Donmez plans to knock down three single-family homes and put up a total of nine townhouses.
The location is just outside a new area designated for student housing, but Donmez can get the project approved under old guidelines.
The planning commission met in hybrid mode, with some at City Hall and others connecting from home.
As the three-hour meeting wound down, Melosky delayed discussion of a zoning amendment affecting use requirements for first-floor retail, restaurant and personal service businesses in commercial zoning districts.
The amendment will be reviewed at the next meeting.