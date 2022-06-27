BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A Wawa proposed for a busy road in Bethlehem Township is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission recommended approval Monday night for the preliminary/final plan for a new Wawa at 3608 Nazareth Pike (Route 191).
The convenience store and gas station would sit on the former Leiser's Rentals and Sales site near the corner of Oakland Road, between Dunkin' and Josh Early Candies. It would stand at approximately 6,300 square feet and include 16 gas pumps.
Traffic engineer for the project, Rob Hoffman, described a proposed extension of the Nazareth Pike center turn lane between Christian Spring Road and Oakland Road to mitigate traffic.
Many residents in attendance disapproved of this idea, noting the "hazardous" traffic that already occurs by Christian Spring Road. Planning Commission member Barry Roth also did not approve of this extension, noting the dangers of the traffic backups that occur.
Engineer Terry DeGroot addressed stormwater concerns, saying with the construction of the Wawa, water will be captured with an above-ground stormwater control structure between the site and Oakland Road. The water will be drained through pipes and will exit onto Route 191 to follow existing drainage patterns.
Inlet filters and snouts will be utilized to help clean debris and collect any potential petroleum drips that may occur, which will improve water quality, according to DeGroot.
The inlet inserts act as a filter, so when water flows through, it will capture any oils. The inlets are changed a minimum of once a year depending on their condition, DeGroot said, and are inspected after major storms. The owner of the property, in addition to the township, have the right to inspect the inlets at their own discretion.
Earlier in the day before Monday night's meeting, Commissioner Dale Sourbeck said residents expressed concern about the traffic the new Wawa would bring to an already congested area.
"We have a few hundred signatures on a petition," he said. "They do not want it built there."
Now that the plan has the planning commission's approval, it will move on to the township commissioners for the final OK. If that happens, construction on the site could begin this fall.