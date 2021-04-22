UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A truck driver is dead, another man shot, and the suspect is also dead after a shooting spree that unfolded Wednesday morning at a Lehigh County Wawa.
The store and gas station reopened Thursday morning at 6 a.m., as authorities are still working to figure out what exactly happened and why the shooter pulled the trigger.
The Lehigh County district attorney says it started around 4:45 a.m. after an "encounter" on Route 22 in Upper Macungie Township. One driver, 45-year-old Za Uk Lian, shot a woman's car, authorities say.
They say Lian followed the woman to the Wawa at Route 100 and Schantz Road, then opened fire on unsuspecting customers.
One driver was shot and wounded, and a truck driver, Ramon Ramirez, was killed while fueling up.
The 31-year-old Ramirez was a father of 3, a husband and a hard-working, beloved coworker.
"You would never expect anything to happen to a great dude like this," said Willy Holmes, a childhood friend of Ramirez.
District Attorney Jim Martin said the shootings appear to be indiscriminate and unrelated.
"He was a hardworking guy, minding his business at a gas station, doing what he does best for his family - to provide. And his life was just taken in a blink of an eye. It's very sad. It's very hard," Holmes said.
Local leaders took to Twitter when they heard the news.
State Rep. Peter Schweyer said, "I couldn't even imagine losing a loved one like this senseless violence that will leave three children without a father."
Rep. Mike Schlossberg tweeted, "This man was pumping gas into his truck and was killed by a madman. This is so horrifying.."
69 News spoke to a man who witnessed it all happen.
Matthew Caldwell was sitting in his car on his phone, and the next moment he was being ushered into the store by a Wawa employee to take cover.
"You hear gunshots and your fight or flight creation kicks in. You just want to get out of there," Caldwell said. "I'm very fortunate to be alive honestly. The only reason he didn't shoot me was because he decided to shoot the other guy. There was no rhyme or reason to what he was doing."
Caldwell's vehicle was next to the Jeep, whose driver was shot and injured.
"I witnessed the man in the Jeep fall out of his vehicle, screaming and pleading for help. At that point, I got up and sprinted towards the back of the Wawa," he said.
The Wawa employee who helped Caldwell and others inside, then locked the doors and called 911, is being hailed a hero for potentially helping to save lives.
After the shootings, the suspect took off on foot down Route 100 before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.