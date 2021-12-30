BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Wawa proposed for the site of the former Leiser's rental store in Bethlehem Township took a step forward Wednesday, winning zoning variances that help the convenience store fit into a large, sloping L-shaped lot.
Eight residents spoke against the plan for 3608 Nazareth Pike (Linden Street). The lot, between Josh Early Candies and Dunkin' on the east side of the road, also has frontage on Oakland Road, where it is close to residences.
Dave Chismar, who ran the meeting, said most of the complaints were not an issue for the zoning hearing board, which considers relief from certain land-use rules.
The developer, known as Collaboration 3A LLC, needed breaks for how far the store would be set back from the road, parking in front of the building, and for the size and height of signs. Wawa was seeking a 20-foot high sign, over the 18 feet limit.
"We know that the public will be concerned about traffic," attorney Jim Holzinger, representing the developer, said as he began his presentation. That is an issue for the township's planning commission, he said, and Chismar agreed.
Arif Fazil, president of D'Huy Engineering Inc., said the lot is much larger than required for the store, which will have 16 fueling stations off the Linden Street entrance and a convenience store behind the gas pump area. Collaboration 3A bought the property in 2020 for $1.4 million, according to Northampton County records.
Engineer Terry DeGroot, also speaking for the developer, said "This is not a truck stop," but that did not reassure residents. The old Leiser's building "is an eyesore," said DeGroot, who is a principal at TerraForm Engineering.
When resident Elaine Torres-Cruz said, "It's going to be a traffic jam" at the intersection of Linden Street and Oakland Road, Chismar said the planning commission will review that issue.
"I just wanted to object to the whole thing," Torres-Cruz responded.
Robert Korona said the Wawa signs will shine right into his bedroom window.
Later, there were a couple snickers from the crowd when the developer's sign expert got the names of the intersecting streets wrong, referring to Bethlehem Turnpike and Oakwood Road.
Board member Steve Szy voted against two of the variances, but those still passed 4-1, with Chismar, Rodman Law, Paul Weiss and Richard Pelizzoni voting in favor. The other three variances passed unanimously.
The zoning meeting topped the 4.5-hour mark as the board also considered and approved variances needed to save the Dutch Springs quarry for scuba diving.