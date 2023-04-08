BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Show up, shave, and save kids' lives.

Lehigh University students went bald to conquer childhood cancer. The idea came about from one student.

Sophomore Ben Bowman is the university's St. Baldrick's lead fundraiser and event organizer. It all started when he was 8 years old and a baseball teammate asked him to shave his head for an event.

“When I came to Lehigh, I was hoping to find one, but there wasn't really one close by. So, I just started my own," said Ben Bowman.

11 years later, Bowman said he can't remember a year without his head shaved.

“So, hoping that through this event, we can help promote a future where there is no more cancer, and just like trying to end this terrible disease,” said Bowman.

Students and faculty gathered inside of Lehigh University's Lamberton Hall. Support outpoured from campus organizations including the Christian campus ministry, Cru and Theta Chi Fraternity. Among those in the crowd were some of Bowman's closest friends, including student Billy Maroun.

“When I decided to shave my head, I was kind of laughing with Ben about it last year, and he was like, 'you have to do it'. I just said that I was going do it. So here I am, bald. And it was awesome,” said Maroun, a junior at Lehigh University.

Proud mom Tricia Maroun was also in the crowd cheering on her son. The family is no stranger to a battle with cancer.

"My aunt sadly lost her life to cancer the past couple months and it's been really encouraging to me just be able to push forward with fundraising, as a result of that for all the kids,” said Maroun.

While the students gathered to conquer childhood cancer, they also conquered their goal of raising over $10,000. This year they raised over $14,000.

"I mean, any dollar helps. I'm always astounded by people's willingness to just contribute to the great cause,” said Bowman.

Bowman may only be a sophomore, but he already has ideas for the future of the event once he graduates.

"Maybe just pass it on and keep this like constant tradition at Lehigh University and just let it grow. I think that would be amazing.”

Fundraising is open until December 31, 2023. Those interested in donating can visit the St. Baldrick’s Foundation website, We need your support!, and search "Lehigh University".