ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new program in Lehigh County aims to treat those arrested, and are struggling with drug abuse, rather than just throwing them in prison. The district attorney says if a person successfully completes the program, charges could be reduced, or even wiped clean, before the case reaches a courtroom.

"We've always had a persistent drug problem," Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said. "It's not unique to Lehigh County."

Martin announced the new program on Wednesday, saying it could help those arrested who are struggling with drug-abuse disorders.

"It's not going to be a 'get out of jail free' card," Martin said. "But you know, if a person goes into treatment, and is successful at getting treatment, we're going to give that person an opportunity to walk away without a criminal record."

It's called RADT, which stands for Rapid Assessment Divert to Treatment.

The aim is to get those with low-grade substance use disorders into treatment as soon as possible, by evaluating and assessing them before they ever enter the Court of Common Pleas. If successful, they could face reduced, or even no charges.

"Rather than convict them of a crime that's going to last their lifetime," Martin said, "we can get them treatment, get them out of the wheel or the cycle of committing low-grade crimes to sustain their drug habit. "We can help them."

The DA says it can help break the continuous cycle of crime some fall into when they're unable to break their drug habits. But he stresses it's for non-violent offenders.

"This program is not designed for anyone who's charged with a crime of violence or personal injury, crime, or sexual offense," Martin said. "You know, abuse of credit cards, thefts, low-grade thefts, these are things that are quite common among people who have substance use disorders."

Martin says not only will it bring better service to the people, but it will also lighten the load for the overburdened courts.