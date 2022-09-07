BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The number of people experiencing homelessness in the Lehigh Valley has increased 36 percent since the start of the pandemic. A local nonprofit working to fight those numbers looks to expand, with help from new funding.

A few years ago, Lisa Chuck spent four months applying for work.

"Back in 2019, I was laid off as a security guard," she said. "Fell behind on my rent, got evicted."

Eventually Chuck found her way into affordable housing provided by New Bethany Ministries in Bethlehem. It's a nonprofit working against the growing homeless crisis in the area. And it's about to buy a new building.

"We know that the shelter space we have right now is inadequate for two reasons," Marc Rittle, executive director of New Bethany Ministries, said. "One is that it's not enough shelter. And the other is that we don't love the congregate nature of the shelter that we do have."

Rittle explains the housing, like the single-resident occupancy that Lisa Chuck is currently living in, has a lot of communal areas.

"We are talking about shared bathrooms, common kitchen, common areas," he said.

But Rittle says additional shelter space is coming, thanks in part to $2 million from the federal government, which Congresswoman Susan Wild helped secure.

"It's the beginning, quite honestly," Rep. Wild, D-7, said. "And I have to tell you, you can't do it, unless it's a whole collective of people doing it federal, state, local level, local organizations like new Bethany who are implementing it."

For Lisa Chuck, it could mean getting more privacy down the line.

"You build it and transition us out of these one-room situations into something a little bigger, like an efficiency, then we could take it from there," she said. "And we need to keep transitioning, we can't just go to one place like the SRO room and stay, we have to move forward and move forward."

For more information on the types of housing and help offered, head to the New Bethany Ministries website.