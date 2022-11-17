EASTON, Pa. - A downtown Easton business will soon be serving up cheese balls, chicken sandwiches and chili bacon nachos alongside Clue, Catan and Connect 4.

Punch Out Games, a board game cafe offering food, drinks and space to play nearly 300 board games, is set to open within the next few weeks at 161 Northampton St.

The BYOB cafe, next to Cellar Beast Winehouse, will offer classic games like Sorry, Scrabble and Scattergories, along with modern picks like Coup, Concept and Cards Against Humanity.

"We're shooting for early December," co-owner Barbara Vasconez said in regard to the business' tentative opening date. "We just have a few finishing touches."

Vasconez, who lives less than a mile west of the cafe in Easton, is operating Punch Out Games with her friend and neighbor, Mik Matiss.

The duo got the idea for the business after a fun-filled game night in late 2021.

"About a year ago, I quit my career," Matiss said. "I was in the lighting event industry, and I was sort of having a quarter-life crisis, where I was reevaluating what I wanted to do with my life. I lived off of my savings for about a month, and then the one night when Barb and I were playing Mario Party, we just thought, 'Let's bring a board game cafe to Easton!'"

The partners visited board game cafes in Philadelphia and New York City before launching Punch Out Games as a mobile operation last December.

The pair has taken their games to local breweries, restaurants, public markets and other venues.

"We're trying to draw more people into the hobby," Matiss said. "There's a lot of other game shops that can intimidate people because they're full of hardcore hobbyists, but we just want people to have fun. Everyone's welcome here, and most of the games aren't hard to learn."

Matiss and Vasconez spent much of the summer and fall renovating the Northampton Street space, which previously housed Phenom Thai Cuisine.

Improvements include new counters, lighting, hardwood flooring, kitchen equipment and decorative accents such as vibrantly-colored murals and a wall collage made of retro board game boxes.

New shelving holds dozens of games, including classics like Life, Jenga and Parcheesi; strategy games like Azul, Ticket to Ride and Betrayal at House on the Hill; and games inspired by popular movies and TV shows like "Family Feud," "Jaws" and "The Goonies."

There's also a "Staff Picks" section, where the partners showcase some of their personal favorites.

Matiss' top selections include Dune, Root and Cosmic Encounter, while Vasconez favors Wingspan, Photosynthesis and Sheriff of Nottingham.

"Jersey Shore is such a silly game, but it's so much fun to play," Vasconez said of another one of her recommendations.

Guests will pay $5 for two hours of playtime and $5 for every additional hour after that.

"Our biggest goal is to give Easton a fun hangout spot, something to do that's not another bar," Matiss said.

Punch Out Games will sell coffee, tea and other drinks, along with food such as hummus, ice cream and bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches.

Several items will be sourced locally, including coffee from Bethlehem's Monocacy Coffee Co., salsa and chips from Easton Salsa Co. and cheese balls with bagel chips and pretzels from Lehigh Valley-based Nort Port.

The cafe won't serve alcohol, but it will operate as a BYOB establishment.

Vasconez, who was born in Ecuador, also is incorporating some of her native country's popular dishes such as salchipapa, an Ecuadorian street food featuring fries, hot dogs, pickled onions, tomatoes and a special sauce.

"I want to bring a little bit of my culture into the cafe," Vasconez said.

Punch Out Games, which also will have a retail section selling select games, will occupy a hut near Pearly Baker's Alehouse at downtown Easton’s Winter Village, Nov. 18-20.

It will offer games and refreshments such as coffee, hot chocolate and popcorn.

To stay up-to-date on Punch Out Games happenings, including an opening announcement for the cafe, follow the business' Facebook and Instagram pages.