EASTON, Pa. – An Easton community is banding together after a Memorial Day fire that left roughly 60 people without their homes.
Strangers, neighbors, friends and family have been collecting and giving donations to benefit those impacted by Monday's blaze on Ferry Street.
"I see family. That's what I see. I see family, and that everybody's coming together to provide for family," said Darcel Gibson of Easton, while looking at piles of donations and people working together to organize them.
Some area children and teenagers gathered donations and gave what they could.
"I've donated a lot of stuff, and we've been getting donations from people's cars and just helping out," said 13-year-old Heather Hazzard.
Gibson bought gift cards, so affected families can get something to eat.
"I just want to cry because the fact is that some of them worked all their lives, and all their valuables were in their houses," Gibson added. "It doesn't mean, like, money or whatever. It's like things you can't replace: photos, little knick-knacks."
Many who lived on the block prior to the fire are unsure of their next steps.
"I always wanted to really move," said Tina Queen, who lived on the block. "Maybe that's what God had planned for me, to move to a new house."
After renting for a brief period, Queen says her landlord made an offer she couldn't refuse: to purchase the place.
"It was awesome to know you own something of your own — the air above and the dirt below," explained Queen.
She lived in the home for 20 years before the fire destroyed hers and 14 others.
"It [the fire] was like that," Queen stated with a snap of her fingers.
West Ward WISE is among the groups helping people like Queen.
"I already got three apartments donated to me," explained Lance Wheeler, West Ward WISE. "I'm waiting to get the right victims to put them and place them.
After flames quickly devoured the homes, Wheeler says he got to work — starting a donation and food drive and collecting gift cards and monetary donations for the victims.
By the end of the day Tuesday, Wheeler says he collected approximately $2,700 in donations.
The fire may have ripped through people's homes.
"The smoke was so black. You couldn't see your way through it," described Queen.
It hasn't ripped through the community's determination to recover, though.
"I just want to do my part in this. Even if it wasn't my relative, they're still neighbors, and as a community, we need to stick together," added Gibson. "If you have it in your heart, just give. Give what you can."
The American Red Cross says they closed an emergency shelter that had been operating out of Paxinosa Elementary School after making sure affected victims' urgent needs were met.
Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).