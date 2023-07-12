ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Outside St. Catherine of Siena in Allentown, two ladder trucks support a large American flag.

The sound of bagpipes can be heard from the street as the doors open and pall bearers bring out the remains of retired Allentown Assistant Chief of Training Christopher Kiskeravage.

Kiskeravage died of pancreatic cancer June 9.

But the emotion on the faces of the scores of first responders and community members makes it seem as if it were yesterday. Those in attendance say that's because Kiskeravage wasn't just your average firefighter.

Words like iconic, inspirational, funny and big hearted are heard in conversations outside on the sidewalk.

Several people described Kiskeravage as a fireman's firefighter who dedicated his life to serving and saving others.

"He touched so many lives," said Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher.

"Chris was just a great mentor to me," said Greenawalds Fire Chief Andrew Garger.

"He has done so much for Allentown and all of the surrounding communities," said Jeremy Warmkessel, President of the International Association of Firefighters local 302.

Kiskeravage started his 35-year firefighting career with the Easton Fire Department, before moving on to become the Assistant Chief of Training with the Allentown Fire Department.

During that time he ran the Allentown Fire Academy, training hundreds of Lehigh Valley firefighters.

"He taught recruits from Allentown and Bethlehem and Easton and traveled with his work with the Bucks County community college and all across the state and even did some work overseas," said Garger.

Kiskeravage was always looking for new ways to make firefighting safer, implementing new training methods and equipment standards necessary to do the job.

"He set the standard by example of implementation of so much of what we have today," said Warmkessel. "In fact, the new fire Academy, which we're going to be opening in a couple of weeks, was his idea."

"He had a passion for teaching and passing that knowledge on," said Christopher.

After Kiskeravage retired from AFD, he took another firefighting job as commissioner at South Whitehall.

It's in his South Whitehall command vehicle that Kiskeravage took his final ride following the mass. A color guard and bagpipes led the procession, past scores of firefighters standing at attention, saluting as it went by.

"We wanted to give him the proper sendoff that he deserved," said Christopher.

It was a second bout with cancer that took Kiskeravage. The cause was believed to be job-related.

"Occupational cancer is just an awful, awful thing for firefighters," said Warmkessel. "It's something that Chris really, really put a lot of work into, prior to his diagnosis."

Even in death Kiskeravage thought of others, donating his body to science hoping to find ways to make the job safer for all who follow.

Warmkessel says Kiskeravage will be added to the IAFF's Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial Wall in Colorado Springs Colorado next year.

Kiskeravage leaves behind a wife and three children.

He was 56.