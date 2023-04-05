ALLENTOWN, Pa. - IronPigs baseball is back, baby. And what goes great with baseball? The food.

Of course, there's always the go-to safe options.

"I got some popcorn and some soda."

"Popcorn, soda."

"I like to keep it simple."

But if you don't want to keep it simple and want something new, there's plenty of new menu items for the 2023 IronPigs season.

"We were looking for something new."

There's a new brisket bowl at the Jaindl Smoke House, and poutine fries and cheese curds at the Blast Furnace Grill. There's even a new twist to your typical soft pretzel at Hot and Fresh Pizza.

"One of the things they mentioned was the pretzel with the pizza topping on top," said Lisa Ramos.

Yes, pizza on top of the pretzel. Or what about some spiral pigtail chips from the Lunch Pail Grill?

"They said we have something new here so we said, 'yeah, we will try it,'" said Anna Mintzer.

"It looks delicious!"

And there's plenty more new, delicious options for IronPigs lovers to try.

Whether you stick to the typical ballpark hot dog or are feeling adventurous, Coca-Cola Park has plenty for your plate.