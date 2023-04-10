HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney wants to help people get rid of guns they no longer want.

A second gun buyback event is being held this weekend. The event is being described as an alternative approach to reducing gun violence.

Have a gun you no longer want? It can be surrendered safely. A relative leaves behind a number of guns after their death? They can be bought back.

"We will take anything," said Northampton District Attorney Terence Houck. "We had very small revolvers, we had assault rifles. We had brand-new weapons. We had older weapons. We got them all."

During the one last fall, more than 300 guns were brought in, along with hundreds of pounds of ammunition.

People who surrender their guns and ammo can choose to remain anonymous. People who bring a gun will receive a gift card for groceries; the amount depends on its condition.

"Anyone that has any unwanted guns, any unwanted ammunition and wants to trade it in for a gift card," added Houck. "We will be giving gift cards between $50 and $200."

Officials say it's hard to quantify the impact of the first event or how many injuries or deaths could be prevented with the next. The important thing, they say, is doing something to ensure something bad doesn't happen.

"You can't quantify a shooting that doesn't occur, but I am convinced if you have an unwanted gun in your home, and you get rid of it, you reduce the chances of an accidental, reckless or intentional shooting," said Houck.

After surrendering a firearm, it becomes the property of police. All guns will go through a ballistic test to determine if they have been used in any unsolved crimes. Those that have will be kept as evidence, while all others will be destroyed.

This Saturday, the event will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Firearms can be brought to one of two locations: Leithsville Fire Station at 1995 Leithsville Road in Hellertown or Northampton Fire Department at 4 Lerchenmiller Drive.

Police ask that people bring in the weapons ensure they are unloaded and transported in the trunks of vehicles.