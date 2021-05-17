Handgun gun generic 2

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say they seized three loaded weapons over the weekend while responding to two incidents. 

On Saturday around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Allentown Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of East Hamilton Street. 

Officials say no one was injured and they found no signs of damage. 

Later in the evening, around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of 26th Street SW for a domestic violence call. 

Allentown Police say as a result of the response and investigation of these incidents, three loaded weapons were seized.

The following individuals have been charged:

19-year-old Takwan Mosley of Bethlehem is charged with simple possession. 

19-year-old Zaceheus Brake, from the 700 blk. E. Hamilton St. in Allentown is charged with simple possession.

22-year-old Jorge Villamil Jr., from the 2500 blk. 26th St. SW. in Allentown is charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, strangulation, simple assault, harassment, and criminal mischief. 

Allentown police say the defendants in these cases are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. 

