The Biden administration says it will appeal a judge's ruling blocking the mask mandate on airplanes if the CDC says it's still needed.
On Monday a Florida judge overturned the CDC’s travel mask mandate and the decision led to an immediate change in policy for air travelers and bus riders.
“I didn't know until I got to the airport this morning, we went to the desk I said 'do we have to wear our mask,' and they said it's your choice,” said Old Forge resident Martha Tumavitch.
LANTA buses are dropping mask requirements along with rideshare services like LYFT and Uber.
Philadelphia International Airport, though, is keeping its mandate in place to stay in line with the city's reinstated indoor mask mandate.
Although some travelers feel relieved to lose the mask, others are choosing to keep theirs on.
“Yeah I probably will, my wife and I were discussing this and it all happens during my first trip but I see no harm in wearing it, so I probably will,” said Barto resident Chris Reda.
Owen O’Neil, who is the Executive Director of LANTA, says that while the CDC still recommends masks, it will be less challenging for employees to no longer have to enforce a mask requirement.
“From people saying why do I have to do this, I'm not going to put it on, so it's kind of getting harder and harder so it's something that people are relieved to be able to move away from," said O’Neil.
The Justice Department announced that it will file an appeal only if the CDC determines a mandate is necessary.