ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Monday night’s game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up as part of a double-header on Thursday, September 8.

First pitch for game one on Thursday will be at 5:00 p.m.

Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. All gates will open at 4:00 p.m. prior to game one.

Thursday’s game ticket is good for both games. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

Tickets from Monday's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2022 season or any home game in 2023.

Tickets can be exchanged over the phone by calling 610-841-7447 or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office.