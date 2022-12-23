BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A roadway in Bethlehem was closed Friday night due to weather conditions.
Officials say the 2500 block of Center Street had to be shut down because downed poles and icy surfaces.
There's no word yet on when the road will reopen.
Cloudy and windy with rain possibly mixing with or changing to snow before ending. A coating to 1" possible. Mild early with morning highs in the mid 50s, then temps rapidly drop below freezing starting midday. Wind chills near or below zero by evening. .
Mostly cloudy, windy, and quite frigid. A stray flurry or snow shower can't entirely be ruled out, mainly north and west. Bitter cold with wind chills below zero with winds gusting near 40 mph.
Updated: December 23, 2022 @ 6:11 pm
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey and east central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern, northwest and southern New Jersey and east central, northeast and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A roadway in Bethlehem was closed Friday night due to weather conditions.
Officials say the 2500 block of Center Street had to be shut down because downed poles and icy surfaces.
There's no word yet on when the road will reopen.
Scroll down for comments if available
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.