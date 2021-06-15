FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - When the world shut down a little more than a year ago, the event and wedding business dried up with it.
Doug Mackie owns Omnivent Events and Weddings in Fountain Hill, Lehigh County.
"Just cancellation, cancellation, cancellation. We lost about half a million dollars instantly," Mackie said.
Luckily, he was able to pivot to things like virtual weddings and tents to stay afloat.
And now on the other side, everyone is racing to the alter.
"We have last year's customers. We have this year's customers, and we have our short-sell customers," Mackie said.
That nearly doubles the amount of work, with the same amount of staff. He would add more employees but, like everyone else, he can't find labor.
"What turns into a usual weekend of 10-12 for us, it can go anywhere from 18-24 separate events," Mackie said.
The party boom is happening all across the country as vaccinations keep climbing. It's making it difficult to get what you want, and driving up prices along with it.
"We custom build a lot, so wood is through the roof. Plastic is through the roof. Otherwise, you can't get stuff. We've also had shipping problems. It will be here Monday, it gets there Tuesday," Mackie said.
It doesn't mean you can't have the day of your dreams, but you may want to start planning it as soon as possible.
"Call early, because it's first-come, first-serve. It has to be," Mackie said.