S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network has rescheduled one of its mass vaccination clinics at Dorney Park.
The drive-thru clinic scheduled for Wednesday, April 21 has been moved to Friday, April 23, due to the threat of thunderstorms, LVHN said.
All 4,000 appointments are moved to Friday at the same time as the original appointment.
LVHN said anyone who needs to reschedule their appointment for a different day or time should call the health network's COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 833-584-6283. The hotline hours are 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the weekend.