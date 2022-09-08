Heading to Wegmans? Bring your own bags.

Wegmans' plastic bag ban will soon go into effect at all stores in Pennsylvania.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, single-use bags will no longer be available, the company said.

It comes months after Wegmans announced its plans to remove all plastic bags companywide by the end of the year.

Paper bags will still be available for 5 cents each, but the goal is to shift customers to reusable bags.

Wegmans also said previously it plans to reduce its single-use plastics by 10 million pounds by 2024.