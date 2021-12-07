Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley is getting some help putting food on local tables.
Weis Markets donated $180,000 to the organization Tuesday as part of the grocer's program to support local food banks.
Collaborations like this one are extremely important to Second Harvest to help families around the Lehigh Valley.
"We have six counties that we work with. And, having the ability to work with someone like Weis really allows us to reach all six communities," said Lauren Matthews, development officer at Second Harvest Food Bank.
Weis Markets also ran its Fight Hunger program in September during Hunger Action month.