Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley is getting some help putting food on local tables.

Weis Markets donated $180,000 to the organization Tuesday as part of the grocer's program to support local food banks.

Collaborations like this one are extremely important to Second Harvest to help families around the Lehigh Valley.

"We have six counties that we work with. And, having the ability to work with someone like Weis really allows us to reach all six communities," said Lauren Matthews, development officer at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Weis Markets also ran its Fight Hunger program in September during Hunger Action month.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.