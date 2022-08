BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A supermarket chain is teaming up with Kellogg to help put more food on tables across the Lehigh Valley.

Officials from Weis Markets and Kellogg presented a check for $20,000 Tuesday to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.

It was presented at the Weis store on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.

Kellogg also donated a truckload of food and 350 books.

The donations are part of the companies' programs that help feed communities in need.