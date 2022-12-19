BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Weis Markets is lending a hand to a local food pantry to make sure people in the Lehigh Valley don't go hungry.

The grocery chain donated $125,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank Monday morning.

They did the presentation at the Weis store on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem.

Weis Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin said this is an especially important time of year to help those in need.

"We believe in giving back to our communities and communities that support our stores and we know that fighting hunger and food insecurity remain a big challenge, particularly at the holidays," Curtin said.

Curtin said the money was a combination of customer and company donations.

It's part of Weis' annual Fight Hunger campaign.