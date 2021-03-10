SUNBURY, Pa. - Weis Markets, Inc. reported its results for 2020 and for the fourth quarter Wednesday.
The company reported total sales of over $4.1 billion for the 52-week period ended December 26, 2020, up 16.1 percent compared to the same period a year ago.
Annual comparable store sales increased 16.4 percent. Income from operations increased $78.5 million, or 92.8 percent over the same period in 2019, to $163.2 million.
The company’s net income for fiscal year 2020 increased 74.9 percent to $118.9 million compared to $68.0 million in 2019. Earnings per share for the same period increased $1.89 to $4.42 per share.
“The pandemic has been a supreme challenge for our communities, and our associates who continue to diligently serve our customers,” said Jonathan H. Weis, Weis Markets’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In-home meal consumption soared in 2020 due to an increased number of customers and their families working or attending school remotely. We met this demand by ensuring a safe shopping environment for our customers and associates, and operating stores that were consistently in stock. Our results were made possible by increased replenishment schedules, adaptable procurement programs, enhanced ecommerce solutions, disciplined marketing and pricing programs, improved store, manufacturing and distribution efficiencies and consistent customer service.”
Weis said ecommerce sales increased 155 percent in 2020. He said the strong sales performance of the company’s fresh departments, notably meat and seafood, benefited from increased cooking at home, resulting in a strong sales performance.
During the thirteen-week period ended December 26, 2020, the company’s sales increased 13.7 percent to $1.0 billion compared to the same period in 2019. Fourth quarter comparable store sales increased 14.1 percent.
Income from operations in the fourth quarter were $26.9 million compared to $23.0 million in the same period in 2019. The company’s fourth quarter net income increased 2.8 percent to $19.4 million compared to $18.9 million in 2019.
Earnings per share totaled $0.73 compared to $0.70 per share for the same period in 2019.