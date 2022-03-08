Weis Markets closed fiscal 2021 Christmas Day. That seems appropriate, since the Sunbury-based grocery retailer presented shareholders with a gift of record net sales for the year. Wall Street noticed and Weis stock was up 2.5% on the day.
Weis did more than increase sales in fiscal year 2021. The company increased its capital expenditure program, reinvesting more than $150 million in its growth by opening four new/relocated stores and eight fuel centers, completing thirteen remodels, and executing more than a thousand retail store improvement projects which the company said increased store-level efficiencies and enhanced customer experience.
“We are proud and grateful for the contributions of our resilient team of associates who adapted to the challenges of supply chain disruptions, a tight labor market, and inflationary pressures,” said Weis Markets’ chairman, president and CEO Jonathan H. Weis, the third-generation leader of the company founded in 1912. “Our associates effectively served our customers and delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 that significantly exceeded pre-pandemic levels and our original expectations.”
Weis noted that his company benefitted from customers’ increased food-at-home consumption because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the last two fiscal years of net sales and income from operations were the first or second highest in the company’s 110-year history.
“The working capital from this positive momentum positions us well for the future to execute our long-term strategy to prudently reinvest for profitable growth,” said Weis.
Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Net sales totaled $4.2 billion (highest in company history), increasing 2.7 % for the 52-week fiscal year ended December 25, 2021, compared to $4.1 billion (second highest in company history) for the same period in 2020. Fiscal year 2021 comparable store sales, an important measurement for grocery stores, increased 1.7 % on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 18.1 % on a two-year stacked basis.
The company’s fiscal year 2021 net income totaled $108.8 million (second highest in company history) compared to $118.9 million (highest in company history) for the same period in 2020, down 8.5 %. The decrease in net income was caused by a 10.1 % decrease in income from operations. Fiscal year 2021 earnings per share totaled $4.05 compared to $4.42 per share for the same period in 2020.
Fourth Quarter Results
For the 13-week fourth quarter ended December 25, 2021, net sales totaled $1.1 billion compared to $1.0 billion for the same period in 2020. Fourth quarter comparable store sales increased 6.9 % on an individual year-over-year basis (accelerating sequentially from the third quarter increase of 4.6 %) and increased 21.0 % on a two-year stacked basis (accelerating sequentially from the third quarter increase of 19.4 %).
Net income totaled $22.6 million in the company’s fourth quarter compared to $19.4 million in 2020, up 16.4 %. Fourth quarter earnings per share totaled $0.84 compared to $0.73 per share for the same period in 2020.
About Weis Markets
Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. operates 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.