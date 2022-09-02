HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The pandemic kept many people apart, sometimes for weeks or months.

But on Friday, one Lehigh Valley family was finally reunited with their son after he spent four years serving in the Navy in Japan, unable to make the trip home due to COVID. For the Price family, it was the most important moment in almost half a decade.

"Welcome home," said Matthew Price's sister Cassidy through tears, while hugging him in the LVIA terminal.

"I've been away from home four years, I've been in Japan for three years now," said Matthew.

Matthew said COVID protocols mostly left him stuck on the U.S.S. America.

"We actually couldn't go anywhere. I was stuck on base, we were stuck in a certain area. We couldn't pull into any ports," said Matthew.

And while those long years were difficult for Matthew, it was just as hard for his sister and parents.

"When they were out at sea, we had no contact with them at all for three months. We didn't know what he was doing or where he was," said Matthew's father Mark Price.

"It was a lot to, I don't know, just go back and forth with him being able to use his leave, and then it never happening. So it's just great to finally have him home," said Cassidy.

And now that he is home, Matthew said it's a flood of old memories.

"I was looking at all the signs like Lehigh Valley, I haven't seen these things for years. I haven't seen any of this. I haven't even been to Chick-fil-A yet. I'm excited," said Matthew.

But before he could chow down, his family had another surprise for him: a welcome crowd of his best friends waiting at home.

"We're so, so proud of him. All the other service people. I thank them all for their service," said Mark.

A service that meant more than ever these past several years.