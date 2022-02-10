John Hayes is a well-known figure in the Lehigh Valley, from the Chamber of Commerce to the Airport Authority, to coaching youth basketball.
He's now stepping into a new role - CEO of New Tripoli Bank.
"It's something I've had in mind, something I've wanted to do my entire career," Hayes said.
As the number of community banks has shrunk - according to data from the FDIC - New Tripoli has grown.
Even during COVID there was 11% growth last year, despite offering some type of deferment to 20% of their loan portfolio.
"We had a lot of people that were impacted, and it was crucial for us as their bank to make sure we stepped up and met the challenge," Hayes said.
"When I took over the bank in 1996 we were about $103 million. We ended last year at $590 million," said outgoing CEO Dave Hunsicker.
Hunsicker, who will still serve as President, thinks Hayes will continue the trend for the 112-year-old bank when he officially steps down at the end of June.
"I know he will continue some of the traits that have made this bank successful," Hunsicker said.
"We've upgraded our mobile banking platform in order to meet that need. Make sure our customers have the ability to do everything they need to do on their cell phone," Hayes said.
And keep the bank independently operated in the community for years to come.
"The difference that we can make to our customers and the difference we can make to our communities is like nothing else," Hayes said. "It makes me excited every day I wake up."