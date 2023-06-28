Mary Ziegler has worked at six banks over 50 years, and yet she has never changed employers.

Her half-century career includes stints at long-gone banks that Lehigh Valley baby boomers will recall, all the way up to the era of digital finance.

The Salisbury Township resident started at Merchants Bank in April 1973. She moved on to Fidelity, then First Fidelity, First Union and Wachovia, before ending up at Wells Fargo. Her roles changed but she stayed through the series of mergers and deals that led to Wells Fargo, one of America's Big Four banks (Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are the others).

Ziegler, now 68, was 18 and not long out of high school when she took her first financial job. That was a different time, she said, when young people sought long-term careers with one employer.

"Back when I started, you didn't job-hop," she said. "You got a job, you made it a career and you just moved forward through the ranks. The bank met my needs and I made a commitment."

Ziegler started as a stenographer -- a title her younger co-workers might not recognize -- and has held roles in marketing, programming, mortgage and community banking. She is now in regional executive administration for consumer and small-business banking, support multiple managers in Pennsylvania.

As an employee who has been around since Richard Nixon was president, she carries more than a title. A half-century of institutional knowledge is an irreplaceable asset.

"When something comes up, sometimes people will say, 'We know who would know. Call Mary,'" Ziegler said. She has the answers or knows who can get them.

Ziegler has enjoyed her career and the many good times. One of her proudest memories is of stepping up when times were not so good.

In 1995, about 200 local employees were losing their jobs when mortgage-servicing work was being focused in North Carolina. Zielger set up a transition center to help them find new work.

"I became an expert at doing resumes and helping folks with interviewing skills, writing resumes and taking classes if they wanted to learn to start their own businesses," she said.

Ziegler has had to learn a lot over the years.

"When I started, we didn't have computers," she said. "I had an electronic typewriter." She later worked in programming, "keypunching" code into cards.

"Now, I sit here with a laptop and two monitors," she said. Ziegler works in Allentown, but also from home.

Over the years, she has seen changes from early ATM machines to the rise of on-line banking. The changes in how banks operate have a common thread, Ziegler said.

"Things have changed so much because we have followed what the customers wanted," she said. When customers wanted to make deposits and withdrawals without going to a bank, automated teller machines went in.

Now, online banking is growing because customers want convenience. Some traditionalists complain about the loss of bank branches, but the demand comes from the customer.

Ziegler has balanced work with family time and community service. She and her husband Forrest have three children: Jim, Amy and Amanda, and six grandchildren.

She is active in Salisbury Township and the area. Ziegler served on the board of Jenn's House, which provided short-term housing for relatives of people being treated in local hospitals. She put in 16 years on the Salisbury Township School District board, holding various posts, and she remains involved in Carbon Lehigh Intermediate District Unit 21's Special Needs Foundation board.

She also puts in time with Wells Fargo's charitable efforts.

"I'm very proud of how Wells works with the community and the employees," she said. Ziegler has been involved in many activities that support the region, with an emphasis on encouraging children to read. The bank supports that with donations and by contributing books.

"Kids are a priority for me," she said.

After 50 years, Ziegler has no retirement plans yet.

"I like what I'm doing," she said. "The bank has an awesome work/life balance and right now, I don't have any plans to stop."