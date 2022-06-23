Wells Fargo generic
Wells Fargo & Co., one of "The Big Four" U.S. banks, has closed its branch at Lehigh University and another in Langhorne, Bucks County, according to a federal regulator.

The branches closed June 15, according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which supervises national banks.

The Lehigh bank was at the University Center on Trembley Drive. Wells Fargo's closed branch in Langhorne was on Pine Street, near the Maple Avenue intersection.

A bank spokeswoman confirmed the closings Thursday.

"Wells Fargo has made the difficult decision to close the branches at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA and 120 N. Pine St. in Langhorne, PA," company spokeswoman Elise Corbett said in an emailed statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and customers can continue to bank with us at our other nearby locations."

Corbett said Wells Fargo has a branch on Fourth Street in South Bethlehem, less than a mile from the former Lehigh office, and Langhorne customers can find a branch at Langhorne Lowes, just over one mile from 120 N. Pine St.

"Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking, market factors and economic trends," she said.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is one of the dominant banks in the U.S., along with Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

Banks have been closing branches as online banking grows in popularity.

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo said it closed a Kingston, Luzerne County, branch and that its 541 Main St., Slatington, office will close Aug. 3.

Henry Wells and William G. Fargo founded what is now Wells Fargo in 1852. The San Francisco-based financial company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. Its market capitalization (total value of shares outstanding) is $143.7 billion.

 
 
 
 
