On. Nov. 1, Wells Fargo & Co. will close its branch on Airport Road as the move toward banking by phone surges ahead.

Big banks across the U.S. are shutting branches as customers switch to making transactions on their phone instead of visiting an office.

The 1840 Airport Road, Hanover Township, Lehigh County, branch will be open for about two-and-a-half months.

"Wells Fargo made the difficult decision to close the Airport Road on Wednesday, November 1, 2023," according to a statement from the bank. The branch at the Airport Road Shopping Center near Allentown will remain open for business as usual until then.

"This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly," the bank said.

After the office closes, customers will find branches nearby at 1602 Union Blvd., Bethlehem, at the Westgate Mall and at the Schadt Avenue branch in Whitehall Township.

"Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking and market factors," the bank statement said.

Wells Fargo has closed branches in the Lehigh Valley and nearby. In June 2022, it opened a new office in downtown Allentown.

The bank was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William Fargo. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo's wagons carried goods and precious metals in America's frontier days.

Wells Fargo is one of America's Big Four banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Shares in Wells Fargo are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. As of noon Friday, the share price was $43.80, giving the company a market capitalization of $160.7 billion.

In the past 52 weeks, the shares have traded as high as $48.84 and as low as $35.25.