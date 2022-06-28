Wells Fargo generic
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wells Fargo & Co., one of America's Big Four banks, will hold a grand opening Thursday at a new branch at Five City Center in Downtown Allentown.

The 740 W. Hamilton St. branch will hold an open house and block party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m.

The branch will feature new technology and services to meet the needs of residents and downtown workers, according to a bank statement. That includes having bilingual employees serving a city that is about one-half Hispanic.

The bank will have automatic-teller machines -- ATMs -- that will be able to dispense as much as $2,000 in a variety of denominations, including $1 bills.

Five City Center is a new Class-A office building developed by J.B. Reilly's City Center Investment Corp. Reilly and Joseph Topper Jr. co-founded City Center in 2011. Since then, the company has engaged in $1 billion of development in Allentown and has extended its work to Easton, where City Center is preparing to turn the site of an old parking garage into a residential and retail center.

Paul Story, Wells Fargo's regional banking district senior manager, will preside. The guest list includes Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and others.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo is one of the Big Four Banks in the U.S. along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase. The bank has a total market value of $156.4 billion. Shares in Wells Fargo traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. At 10:45 a.m. today, the shares were up $1.01 to $41.26.

