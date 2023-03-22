WIND GAP, Pa. - A Northampton County mom-and-pop-restaurant and bar has been a fixture in the Wind Gap community for more than 60 years. Now, Detzi's Tavern is up for sale. The place was listed on the market this week, and loyal patrons and staff alike are emotional about it.

Detzi's Tavern is known for its cheesesteaks, wings and other traditional bar foods. But the main dish that employees and loyal locals alike keep coming back for is love.

"All of us that work together," server and bartender Michele Dorn said. "We're a big family."

That's why so many were emotional to learn the owners of the beloved tavern are selling it. A real estate listing was posted this week.

"Very sad," Dee Reiss, a loyal customer from Penn Argyl, said. "Very sad. They've been here forever. A little emotional. So, we will miss them."

"It's been a good haul," co-owner Joe Detzi said.

Joe Detzi's parents opened the place in 1960. The family almost sold the business about 40 years ago when Detzi's father, known as "Reno" Detzi, died. Instead, the family renovated and expanded, to accommodate the growing business.

Joe, a triplet, enlisted help from his brothers, John and Jeff. The three owned it together but today it's owned by just Joe and John, the owners tell 69 News.

"I'm seeing the kids in here who were babies when we took over," Detzi said. "And now they're here with their kids."

Now, more than 60 years after it first opened, the brothers say, it's time to retire.

"We all just turned 67," Joe Detzi said. "You know, we've been here a long time, it's starting to take a toll on us."

And it's been emotional, for more than just the owners. Rick and Dee Reiss have been married about 30 years.

"We met, actually here," Rick Reiss said. "And there will always be special for that reason."

But the couple has been frequenting the tavern even longer than that, for about 40 years.

"Everyone here around the area in town just loves this place," Dee Reiss said.

Michele Dorn has worked as a server and bartender at the place for about 20 years.

"There so good to us here," she said. "They really are."

And those who love the restaurant and bar have a message for any new potential buyers.

"Just don't change too much," Rick Reiss said.

"I hope that whoever buys it, keeps it for what it's been for all these years," Dorn said. "And sees how hard we worked together."

"It is bittersweet," Joe Detzi said. "Going to miss everybody."

The owners tell 69 News they don't plan on closing the place anytime soon. They say first they need to sell it. They add transactions like this can take months if not more than a year to go through.

For now, the Detzi brothers plan on keeping the tavern open for the foreseeable future.