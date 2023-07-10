WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Officials are investigating the death of a man found dead inside his burning Northampton County home. State police responded to the house fire just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The 64-year-old man and one cat were both found dead inside. Neighbors say he lived alone, and they're not aware of any family.

"I pray to God that he didn't suffer, you know, and that nothing else happened," next-door neighbor Jerry Piperato said.

Piperato believes he and his fiancé, Tamie Gilbert, are really the only ones nearby who knew their neighbor at all.

"You'd see him once in a great while outside mowing the grass and you'd just kind of wave, but I didn't know him," Gilbert said. "Well, he didn't socialize much."

The 64-year-old man living in his Williams Township house was found dead inside as his home burned on Monday morning. State police responded to the house fire on the 1500 block of Raubsville Road just before 8:30 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Williams Township Fire Department. The PSP Belfast Criminal Investigation Unit is the lead agency investigating.

"I think we're all a little upset," Piperato said. "When you wave to a man and get to know him a little bit, and, you know, and now it's kind of like, well, now he's not here."

State police say one cat was also found dead inside the house.

"He used to have a cat inside," Piperato said. "And he used to have about 20 to 30 cats outside, and he used to feed them."

Now, Piperato says he's trying to find them all, in honor of his neighbor.

"I don't want any of those cats getting hurt," he said. "So I'm going to try to see if we can get a hold of them."

Officials are waiting to disclose the man's identity until they notify family.

The next-door neighbors tell 69 News they aren't aware of any family close-by.

"It's kind of sad," Piperato said. "But in a way, that's the way his, you know, his demeanor was."

On the busy road the man lived on, Piperato and Gilbert are his closest neighbors. And though they would help one another out from time to time, and even chat about cars and politics, they didn't know his first name.

Workers boarding up the home say they were asked to do so by the local fire department. They, as well as state police, say though the house looks whole on the outside, it's likely a total loss on the inside.

Though state police are investigating, a trooper tells 69 News the deaths do not seem suspicious at this time.