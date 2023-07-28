L. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is once again surveying the damage and destruction brought by flooding in our area. A few weeks ago, the governor visited Berks County. Then he was in Bucks County. The governor stopped in Northampton County on Friday afternoon to take a look at another area that was hit especially hard, hoping to find funding to fix it.

Shapiro's been busy assessing flood damage across various parts of eastern Pennsylvania.

"We're here with you," Shapiro said. "We saw with this particular flooding incident just really horrific, deadly damage across Southeastern Pennsylvania and stretching up to this neck of the woods."

Many parts of our region that faced flooding just less than two weeks ago are now dealing with the aftermath.

Shapiro on Wednesday visited Lower Mount Bethel Township first. He says help is coming from the Commonwealth for the bridge on Little Creek Road, where flooding was particularly bad.

"That's an interesting situation where you've got a township road connected to a county bridge, but the state is going to provide assistance," Shapiro said.

He then stopped on Messinger Street, off South Main, in Bangor, where many neighbors say they lost appliances from the flood. Residents say the town came together for cleanup. But couches and other items could still be found on the curb and at least one fence was knocked down.

Shapiro came to assess the damage in Bangor, to see what kind of help he can muster up from the state, and appeal to the federal government for, as well.

He was accompanied by the Secretary of Transportation as well as the director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

"We're in early days of damage assessment," Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said. "And of course, no one can make any promises of any financial aid to us. But the fact that they're here does help us get a leg up on potential means and methods of recovery."

Damages across Northampton County so far total about $7.5 million, McClure says. Bangor Borough's mayor, Mary Ellen DeFranco, says she's never seen damage like this.

"The losses that they sustained and that they've had," DeFranco said, "they went for days without hot water, they lost their hot water heaters."

DeFranco says the people are suffering.

"Every day I know that our borough offices are getting phone calls," she said. "We keep reassuring them that we'll help, so I'm hoping with the governor's assistance that they'll get the help they need."

Officials say if the entire state sees $23 million worth of damages, a presidential disaster will be declared.

"If it does not hit the $23 million federal threshold," Shapiro said, "then we have some resources at the state level...there are some other federal dollars and state dollars that can be drawn down."

In the meantime, the governor asks everyone to report their own damage, to ensure whatever funds can be gathered are granted to those most in need. Northampton County residents can fill out a questionnaire.

"The best way you can look after your neighbor is to, you know, provide us with that information about damage," Shapiro said.