A sign that went up without permission in Palmer Township faces a zoning review Tuesday.
Werner Enterprises Inc., a trucking company with $2.4 billion in 2020 revenue, opened a terminal at 2215 Newlins Mill Road in July. The 28-acre site has a lounge and other amenities for drivers, along with 200 trailer parking stalls and 90 spaces for trucks.
The terminal also has a free-standing sign at its entrance that went up without the knowledge of the township and exceeds zoning rules for the area, where one side of the road is industrial and the other is covered with cornfields. The sign bears the slogan: "We keep America moving."
The sign is 24 feet high, more than twice the limit of 10 feet, and at 100 square feet, is double the allowed size. Werner also has a wall sign that exceeds zoning requirements.
"They installed, then we saw it," James Raudenbush, zoning administrator for Palmer, said Wednesday of the free-standing sign. He raised the issue at Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting. Now that the sign is up, the company is seeking zoning relief for it.
Solicitor Charles Bruno said at Tuesday's meeting that the zoning violation is "blatant."
Supervisor Ann-Marie Panella suggested a simple solution.
"I want it down," she said.
The local Werner terminal did not respond to a call for comment. Werner has a fleet of more than 8,000 trucks and 24,000 trailers, according to its website. It employs nearly 13,000 people and is traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker WERN.
C.L. Werner founded the company with one truck in 1956, according to the website. Werner is based in Omaha, Nebraska.
Palmer's zoning board will review the signs at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. in the township meeting room.
