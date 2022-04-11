ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Wert's Cafe has been located on North 18th Street in Allentown. But last weekend the eatery lost one of its driving forces - owner 59-year-old Greg Wert died in what a post on the restaurant's Facebook page described as an "unexpected" loss.
"Greg himself, always happy, pleasant with a smile on his face, always willing to help everybody," said James Moyer, a family friend who owns a barber shop nearby. "I remember when my mom had Parkinson's and he was just so kind."
Due to Wert's passing the restaurant shut down all of last week. The doors were back open Monday.
"They're managing, you have to move on. Of course it's not easy, but you got to keep going," Moyer said.
Hundreds of people took to social media to offer their condolences and their memories. Greg's brother says they would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.
According to the restaurant's website, Wert's Cafe was established in 1968 by Fred and Connie Wert. Greg Wert was one of the couple's three children.
"I don't know who is going to take Greg's place. I don't know if anyone could," Moyer said.