EASTON, Pa. | Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli said she was well aware that a decision to order a West Easton man to consecutive prison terms on child sex assault charges would amount to a life sentence given his age and health.
But the decision to do so came without hesitation, she said.
"Because I believe you are a threat to re-offend," Roscioli said.
On Tuesday, the judge sentenced 61-year-old Richard Repsher Sr. to 20 to 40 years in state prison for sexually assaulting two young girls who attended a daycare run by his wife in their borough home. He faces lifetime registration as a sex offender should he ever be released from prison.
Repsher pleaded guilty in February to two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a child for inappropriately touching a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl in July 2020. As part of a negotiated plea agreement, the district attorney's office agreed to withdraw the remaining charges.
Before imposing sentence, Roscioli told Repsher that she hoped he understands the impact he's had on the victims and the family. Parents who send their children to daycare are afraid they might get sick more often or worry that one of the other children is too rough, she said.
"They never think about people like you," Roscioli said. "Someone who takes advantage of being close to little kids."
Repsher faced 10 to 20 years in prison on each charge with the defense and prosecution making their arguments for concurrent or consecutive sentences, respectively. The judge said she was relieved that the victims weren't forced to go through a trial but that didn't entitle Repsher to a "volume discount" on his offenses.
Repsher, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, apologized to the victims and their families, saying he understood that what he did was wrong. He said his family has disowned him.
But the judge said she was concerned about statements he made during pre-sentencing evaluations about sex offenders and the fact that he didn't seem to acknowledge that investigators found child pornography on his cell phone. She also read off a list of inappropriate internet searches he made, noting that she wasn't going to read one of them aloud because it was so offensive.
In court, Repsher did seem to question the fact that state police said investigators found child porn downloaded to his phone. He was not charged with possessing child pornography. He did admit to at least one of the inappropriate internet searches.
"Do you acknowledge you're a pedophile?" Roscioli said.
"Yes ma'am," Repsher replied.
The victims' parents tearfully read moving victim impact statements about how they learned of the abuse and how it left them to question how they could have let this happen to their two young girls.
The girls' father, who wanted to face Repsher as he addressed the court, called him a monster and a thief for stealing the trust they are supposed to have in the adults in their lives. He asked that the judge impose the maximum 40-year sentence.
"My girls will live longer than that with the memory of this crime," he said.
The victims' mother recounted how her younger daughter revealed what happened one night as the two ate dinner and spoke of the devastating impact of the investigation that followed. She spoke of how Repsher violated their trust as someone who was supposed to make sure their children were safe.
"He took his position of power and abused my daughters," she said.
Pennsylvania State Police with the Belfast barracks received a report last July from the victims' mother alleging that one of her daughters had been sexually assaulted at their daycare. She told authorities that she used daycare services of a woman who lived in West Easton Borough. Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson told the court in February that Repsher admitted to investigators that he sexually assaulted the girls.
During Repsher's guilty plea hearing, Wilson said other children at the daycare were interviewed following Repsher's arrest, and investigators did not uncover any other instances of sexual abuse. In response to a question from the judge at the time, the prosecutor said there has been no indication Repsher's wife knew about the abuse. Wilson said in February that it was her understanding that she no longer provides daycare services. The daycare was not a state licensed daycare.
On Tuesday, Wilson told the court that she suspects there are other victims of Repsher out there, who have yet to come forward. He'd been accused of sexual abuse about 30 years ago, but he was never charged following an investigation, according to Wilson.