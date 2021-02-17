EASTON, Pa. | A West Easton man faces what could amount to a life sentence after admitting to sexually assaulting two young girls in his care at his borough home last summer.
Richard Repsher Sr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for inappropriately touching a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl in July 2020. Northampton County Judge Paula Roscioli accepted 61-year-old's guilty plea and deferred sentencing to May 18 until a sexually violent predator assessment and mental health evaluation can be completed.
As part of a negotiated plea agreement, the district attorney's office agreed to withdraw the remaining charges.
Aggravated indecent assault carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison up to 20 years. Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson said she plans on arguing that Repsher serve the sentences consecutively, meaning he could face a state prison term of 20 to 40 years.
Defense attorney Chris Shipman told the court that he will ask the court to impose the sentences concurrently.
While the judge said she still needs to review the case, Roscioli said it's been her position that she orders defendants to serve sentences consecutively, when an offense involves a mandatory minimum.
Pennsylvania State Police with the Belfast barracks received a report last July from a woman alleging that one of her daughters had been sexually assaulted at their daycare. She told authorities that she used daycare services of a woman who lived in West Easton Borough.
During an investigation by state police, the second child told authorities that she too had been assaulted, according to the prosecution. Wilson told the court on Wednesday that Repsher would assault the girls after his wife, who ran the daycare, left the room.
Repsher admitted to investigators that he sexually assaulted the girls.
Following Repsher's arrest, the other children at the daycare were interviewed, and investigators did not uncover any other instances of sexual abuse, Wilson said. And in response to a question from the judge, the prosecutor said there has been no indication Repsher's wife knew about the abuse.
Wilson said it's her understanding that she no longer provides daycare services. The daycare was not a state licensed daycare.
Authorities initially charged Repsher with single felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor. In January, prosecutors amended the complaint and charged Repsher, in total, with two felony counts each of aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor and child endangerment along with a single felony count of child pornography. He also faced two misdemeanor counts each of corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person younger than 13.
Repsher has been in Northampton County Prison since his arraignment on July 30 after failing to post $150,000 bail. He remains in custody to await sentencing.