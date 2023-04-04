WEST EASTON, Pa. - A multi-alarm fire ravaged an industrial complex in West Easton, Northampton County on Tuesday.

It was first reported around 5 a.m., and crews quickly struck three alarms, later upgraded to four, to get dozens of crews to the scene.

The fire burned for hours, as flames and thick smoke could be seen for miles, until it was declared under control around 10:30 a.m., said William Bogari, West Easton fire chief.

The fire was fought completely from the outside, as it was too dangerous for crews to enter the building, the chief said. Crews initially had trouble establishing a water supply, so they pumped in water from the Lehigh River.

"There's nothing inside this building that's worth the life of a firefighter," Bogari said.

The next step is bringing in excavators to help open up the building and clear some of the collapsed roof so that firefighters can put out hot spots.

The building did not have any fire suppression systems, like a sprinkler system, the chief said.

The fire tore through the warehouse at 1550 Lehigh Drive, which housed multiple businesses. Some of the businesses have hazardous waste or hazardous materials inside, like a medical waste company, so hazmat teams are monitoring conditions in and around the building, said Bogari.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is monitoring the air quality, and as of midday Tuesday, there are no concerns.

As for water contamination, the chief said crews have put booms, or barriers, in place on parts of the property to prevent any potentially hazardous materials from going into the Lehigh River.

The chief said some nearby residents may have yellow or brown water or low pressure because of the fire hydrants being used.

Several residents reported hearing explosion sounds, which Bogari said were small propane tanks. There are no concerns about larger tanks on the property.

A shelter-in-place order was briefly in place around daybreak, but that has since been lifted, the chief said. There have been no evacuation orders.

Many were also without electricity for hours as Met-Ed crews were asked to cut power in the area to protect firefighters.

There were no injuries.

"Nobody got hurt, that's the main concern, all of the folks that were here are going to get to go home," Bogari said.

Pennsylvania State Police are heading the investigation into what sparked the fire.