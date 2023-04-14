WEST EASTON, Pa. - How did the West Easton warehouse with no working sprinklers fall through the cracks? It's been a week and a half since the massive fire that cost a ton of manpower and money.

All of these days later, a strong, burnt smell remains in the air on Lehigh Drive.

The mayor told us that in all the rubble, you can actually see some pipes that were supposed to connect to the sprinklers.

West Easton's fire chief had initially said there were no suppression systems in the warehouse.

Though as we revisited the site, the mayor told us there were actually sprinkler systems that simply didn't work. The water line on 13th Street they were connected to was cut years back.

"Was it breaking code, or was it that the code didn't exist and that's why they let it go?" asked 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori.

"I don't know how to answer that question, as far as grandfathered in, or they agreed to take the responsibility if something happened," said West Easton Mayor Dan DePaul. "I'm not quite sure."

The property owner, who bought the site in 2021, said the sprinkler systems were decades old.

He told us the site passed its yearly insurance safety compliance inspections.

While new buildings are required to have sprinkler systems, he believed the property was conforming but not compliant with that policy, since those weren't required when the structure was built.

The owner said the building did have fire extinguishers and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

He said insurers have a forensic company looking at heat and burn patterns, that the cause of the blaze remains undetermined, but that the main electric room is a point of focus.

West Easton says it's been through a number of third-party code enforcers over the years, including Barry Isett and Associates since 2016.

The mayor says that company, and at least one other code enforcer, had to know there wasn't a working water line to supply the sprinkler systems because they had to come to the property the several times it got sold.

"There was no pressure and the systems didn't work," said DePaul. "They let them go. They let them go."

69 News reached out to Barry Isett and didn't hear back. The borough says it hasn't heard from the company either. It now intends to get a list of buildings that may also not have a water line connection to be sure history doesn't repeat itself.

The mayor says if anyone ever wants to rebuild at the site again, they'll have to figure out how to get a water system there, which will be expensive.

Right now, there is round-the-clock security to make sure no one wanders onto the property.