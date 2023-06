ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After a 3 year absence due to COVID, a historic tour is back.

Tom Yuracka and homeowner Michelle Olson joined WFMZ to talk about the West Park house in Allentown.

The 38th West Park House Tour will be on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Te tour will take a look at ten homes and one of the new apartments at The Gallery in Allentown.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased online at the West Park Civic Association.