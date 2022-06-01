EASTON, Pa. - There is a new outdoor street market open in Easton, and just in time for summer.

The West Ward Market made its debut Wednesday.

People can shop the spot along 12th Street for a wide variety of fresh produce, baked goods, and meals.

It will be open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. from now through September.

"The West Ward is actually considered a 'food desert' because of the lack of a grocery store here in the West Ward.  So this is a way of bringing fresh, locally-grown and healthy food directly to the people.  A lot of folks in the West Ward don't have access to transportation, so this is a way they can just walk," said Easton Market District Director Megan McBride.

The West Ward Market is the first market of its kind in Easton since the 1950s.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you