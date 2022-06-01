EASTON, Pa. - There is a new outdoor street market open in Easton, and just in time for summer.
The West Ward Market made its debut Wednesday.
People can shop the spot along 12th Street for a wide variety of fresh produce, baked goods, and meals.
It will be open every Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. from now through September.
"The West Ward is actually considered a 'food desert' because of the lack of a grocery store here in the West Ward. So this is a way of bringing fresh, locally-grown and healthy food directly to the people. A lot of folks in the West Ward don't have access to transportation, so this is a way they can just walk," said Easton Market District Director Megan McBride.
The West Ward Market is the first market of its kind in Easton since the 1950s.