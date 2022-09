BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A liquor store in Bethlehem is temporarily closed for renovations.

The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Westgate Mall, at 2289 Schoenersville Road, is closed as of Thursday, said the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

A temporary store is open down the street in the meantime, at 2359 Schoenersville Road. The phone number there is 610-861-2095.