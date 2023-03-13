ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Inside Allentown's Coca-Cola Park, sports psychologist Jarrod Spencer let the community know it is okay to not be okay.

"I think the key is this is a collective effort of a lot of people, the stigma's falling on mental health and so we've got to do more," he said.

Student-athletes, parents and coaches were all at the Mind of the Athlete presentation on Sunday. They learned about helping the mental health of athletes, and skills for better coaching and parenting.

According to the Suicide Prevention Coalition of the Lehigh Valley, athletes are more prone to suicidal thoughts than others.

"When we look at an athlete, we might oftentimes say that their physical specimen, so on the outside, it might look very healthy, but that doesn't always correlate with the inside being as healthy," Spencer said.

"Suicide has had a very big impact on my life. Two years ago, my brother lost his life to suicide," said Carter Salomom, who attends Emmaus High School.

He is involved with Aveidum, a student-led suicide prevention program.

"When I brought the club to my school, it was to reduce like the stigma of talking about it so I would never have to experience anything like it with my peers or friends ever again," said Salomom.

Mary Pritchard, Aveidum's director of outreach, says it is extremely important to have events like Mind of the Athlete to open the conversation and stop the stigma.

"It's okay to say you're not okay. It's okay to ask for help," said Pritchard.