ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Enough food was collected for more than 13,700 meals for Second Harvest as part of the seventh annual WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive.

That included nearly 8,000 pounds of food donated by our community, WFMZ, Dorney Park, and Giant. The food trucks that participated donated part of their proceeds to Second Harvest, and with that, the non-profit organization will be able to provide more than 4,000 meals.

Thank you to the Lehigh Valley community (and beyond!) for coming out to support our event. Thank you to our partner Dorney Park for their generosity in donating and hosting the event.

We appreciate our new partner Giant, for their support in food donations and enthusiastic volunteers who helped the event run smoothly.

Thank you also to the following food trucks: Atomic Hogs BBQ, Cactus Blue, Oomie ZoOmiez Empanadas, Popcorn Pit, Sticky Pig, Take A Taco, Udder Bar on the Mooove,and Vince's Cheesesteaks.

We are all so proud to support Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.

If you didn't have a chance to donate, but would still like to, click here.