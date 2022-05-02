The 6th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park "Food Truck Food Drive" was a huge success.
The drive was held in the parking lot of Dorney Park in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. More than 42,000 meals were collected, plus some much-needed toiletry items for Second Harvest Food Bank.
The 42,000 meals includes 5,000 pounds of food collected on Saturday at the drive, $5000 donated by Dorney Park, and monetary donations from viewers.
$1 is equivalent to six meals.
If you didn't get a chance to donate but still want to, you can do so online through the end of the week.
69 News would like to give special thanks to all of our food trucks, including Vince's Cheesesteaks, Atomic Hogs BBQ, Taco Town, Curd Zone, Popcorn Pit, Kona Ice, and DonutNV, for donating a portion of their proceeds to Second Harvest.