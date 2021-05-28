12 million pounds. That's the amount of food Second Harvest Food Bank sent to its 200 non profit partners spread throughout six counties in 2019.
"We have apples, it's a very Pennsylvania staple, apples, and potatoes," said Second Harvest Food Bank Development Coordinator Briana McGonagle.
They're the key ingredients in the Fresh Forward mobile distribution program.
"We take food out into the community to make sure it goes directly to families in need," McGonagle said.
McGonagle says the program targets areas of so-called food deserts, where fresh food can be hard to come by.
"It's seasonal. So right now seeing a lot of squash, pears, bananas as we go into summer, some citrus probably," said Kushboo Jain, the program's nutrition educator.
Jain says many they serve suffer from chronic diet-related illnesses.
"Bringing seasonable vegetables is nice because it's a good introduction for people that may not have tried different things," Jain said.
The need is greater this year, as food pantries are experiencing a more than 100% growth in clients.
That's where you come in. Now through Memorial Day you can donate to the WFMZ-Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive.
For every dollar donated, McGonagle says they can feed six families.
Don't forget about food trucks. Those participating will donate a portion of their sales to Second Harvest.
You can find out where they are going to be by going to wfmz.com and clicking on the Food Truck Drive link.
Last year $40,000 was raised. However, as of Friday afternoon online donations totaled less than $1,000.