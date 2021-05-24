DONATE HERE
The 5th annual WFMZ and Dorney Park "Food Truck Food Drive" is going virtual again this year, but with a twist! You can support Second Harvest Food Bank by donating here from May 24th through May 31st, or visiting one of our participating food trucks around the area during the week.
"Second Harvest Food Bank food pantries are serving historic volumes of people," said Briana McGonagle, Development Manager for Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley & Northeast PA.
At the same time, due to regulations, Second Harvest still can't accept physical food donations, so they're asking for monetary donations. "For every $1 donated, Second Harvest can provide 6 meals to the families that need them most," McGonagle explained.
In addition to the GoFundMe site, you can visit one of these food trucks at the date and time below. They'll be donating a portion of their proceeds from that day back to Second Harvest.
Take A Taco May 27th, South Mall in Allentown
Vince's Cheeseteaks May 28th, Lazarus Farm Market
Bad Bones BBQ May 28th, Newhard Farms
Kona Ice May 27th, South Mall in Allentown
Cactus Blue May 27th, South Mall in Allentown
Flying V May 28th, Funk Brewery in Emmaus
Sticky Pig BBQ May 27th, South Mall in Allentown
Dorney Park Food Truck May 22- 23, and May 29-31, at Dorney Park. (Please note: Admission into the park gets you access to the Dorney Park Food Truck, but does not include Food Truck fare.)
Thank you to those food trucks for partnering with us to make this year extra special and to bring food and charity together again, like our traditional Food Truck Food Drive.
WFMZ and Dorney Park are also pleased to be making donations to Second Harvest to show our commitment and dedication to helping our community.