The WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive is going virtual this year! The need for warm winter coats for people in our community is incredibly high this year, so we need your help. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we aren't able to hold our coat drive in-person at the PPL Center like we normally do, but you can buy a brand new coat for someone in need by donating online.
Click here to go to the Virtual Coat Drive fundraiser page to donate. All donations go to Salvation Army Foster Care and Adoption Services and other Lehigh Valley Salvation Army programs.
Officials at the Salvation Army say they've come to rely on the WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms Coat Drive to help keep everyone in our area warm for the winter.
"The WFMZ and Lehigh Valley Phantoms coat drive is a local project that is near and dear to our hearts. There are many families in our neighborhood who go without every day. To be able to provide them with something as basic as a coat to keep them warm during the cold winter months is invaluable. We are honored to be the recipient of a program that helps us serve so many people in need," said Major Ismael Correa, Allentown Corps Officer.
The Coat Drive will be open online from November 1st through November 10th. All donations are tax deductible.